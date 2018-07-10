Meghan Markle wore the slickest ponytail to Prince Louis' christening and it went unnoticed She swapped her trademark bun for a new style

The Duchess of Sussex looked elegant as ever at Prince Louis' christening on Monday. And as much as we loved her olive green Ralph Lauren midi dress, it is her new hairstyle that we can't stop thinking about. At first glance Meghan appeared to have styled her hair in her signature bun, but when she left the service with Prince Harry it became apparent that it was actually tied back into a sleek ponytail.

In our video of her exit from the chapel you will get a better glimpse at the elegant style, which worked perfectly with her Stephen Jones hat and didn't have a hair out of place. The sleek do reminds us of one of Meghan's royal wedding guests, Victoria Beckham, who wore her hair in a similar low ponytail to attend the nuptials in Windsor in May.

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair in a sleek ponytail at Prince Louis' christening

Meghan's hairstyle perfectly complemented her christening ensemble; the 36-year-old wore an olive green belted midi dress with three-quarter sleeves and her favourite bateau neckline, teamed with a gorgeous matching hat and pointed Manolo Blahnik heels. Meanwhile, her makeup look consisted of a smoky eye and nude lipstick.

The christening marks the second time in a week that Meghan has switched her signature messy bun for a different updo; on Thursday the Duchess wore her hair tied back in a sleek bun for her appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception alongside husband Prince Harry. Not only was the new do the perfect match to her vibrant yellow Brandon Maxwell dress, but also ideal for the summer heatwave due to its fuss-free nature.

The hairstyle worked perfectly with Meghan's hat

HELLO! spoke to Lidia Zullo, Artistic Director at The Beauty & Blow Dry Studio who said Meghan's SB (sleek bun) is easier to achieve than you may think and can be whipped up no matter what hair texture you have. "Recreating this look yourself can actually be quite simple," she explained. "Working on either blow dried or straightened hair, simply take a middle parting and gather all your hair into a low ponytail at the back - keep combing through as you gather to ensure hair is tangle free! No backcombing is required as it is a very natural but elegant look."

