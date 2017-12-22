Romeo Beckham shows off impressive abs in new Instagram snap The teenager showed his sense of humour with the black-and-white snap

Romeo Beckham has surprised fans by unveiling his six pack in a new Instagram photo. The teenager posted a black-and-white photo of himself lying on a bed on Thursday, appearing to poke fun at a similar photo his older brother Brooklyn earlier in the day. "Right back at ya @brooklynbeckham," he captioned the post, adding a crying laughing emoji.

And his one million Instagram followers were quick to comment on his athletic physique, with one writing: "You knock your brother out of the park!" Romeo's photo was posted in response to a snap his brother Brooklyn, 18, has shared with his 10.6 million fans on the social media site.

Romeo showed off his toned abs in a black-and-white photo

The student, who is currently back in the UK for the Christmas holidays, tagged his girlfriend Chloe Moretz in a photo, writing: "Laaavly". In another shirtless photo showing him striking a pose for the camera, Brooklyn wrote: "Whose man is this..." The Beckhams have been enjoying a country retreat in the Cotswolds all week, where they attended the wedding of Victoria's brother Christian on Wednesday.

It is not the first time Romeo has recreated one of his family member's Instagram posts; in October, the 15-year-old and his younger brother Cruz mimicked their mum Victoria's now-famous high leg pose. Looking cute in a black and white snap, Romeo nearly achieved his mum's leg move but admitted to fans it was a bit tricky. He wrote: "Why on earth am I not flexible? #notsoflexible @victoriabeckham."

Laaavly @chloegmoretz A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Dec 21, 2017 at 12:43am PST

Brooklyn Beckham posted this photo for his fans on Instagram

His followers thought the picture was brilliant, with one writing: "Hahaha I'm literally laughing by myself in a room full of people." Another said: "Pretty sure he's trying to do his mum pose," while one fan told him, "Haha you still look great tho." Cruz looked to be finding the pose a little harder than his big brother. He wrote: "Not so flexible! @victoriabeckham #yearsofdance."