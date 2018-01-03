Gemma Atkinson defends herself after being body shamed on social media The Strictly Come Dancing runner up received negative comments about her physique

Gemma Atkinson stood up for herself after she received negative comments about her body shape on social media this week. The former Emmerdale actress has worked hard to maintain an athletic physique, and is often seen working out at the gym. On Tuesday, the 33-year old actress shared a new photograph of herself with personal trainer Nick Mitchell, which showcased her toned arms and abs. And while many compliments came her way, some followers were less than impressed with her figure. After being told by one user that it "wasn’t a good look for a young lady," Gemma hit back in defense. The star replied, telling them: "If you have a daughter and she wanted to be an athlete when she grows up like Jessica Ennis would you tell her no because it's not a good look for a woman?"

Gemma Atkinson defended her body on Instagram

Other fans meanwhile, were full of praise for Gemma's figure. One wrote: "Your abs are gorgeous Gemma," while another called her a 'role model': "Wow! I need abs like yours. You are a great role model for young women and I love the way you advocate fitness." Gemma – who revealed that she had put on a stone during her time in Strictly – went on a grueling 12-week diet and fitness plan before taking part in the popular BBC One dance contest.

The actress had re-posted a photo from her working out with her trainer

Ahead of her time on the show, Gemma told Express: "I love feeling strong and athletic, and that's how training and weights make me feel." The star trained at Ultimate Performance Fitness Manchester, working with Mark Bohannon and Steve Chambers to get dancefloor ready – and the results were seriously impressive. Gemma lost 13lbs in weight and 4.6 per cent body fat, taking her down to a lean 11.4% body fat.

The star is now getting back to the gym after relaxing over the Christmas period, and has been motivating her followers with tips on how to make the most of working out. She also replied to a fan who wanted to know how to stop cravings, telling them: "Either a square of 85% dark chocolate, a tablespoon of almond butter or a 10 calorie jelly pot works for me."