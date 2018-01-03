Davina McCall reveals her surprise fitness goal for 2018 The TV presenter wants to gain a qualification

Davina McCall is starting 2018 with a positive attitude, taking to her Instagram page to reveal her goal for the year with her fans. The star told her 771k followers that she wants to become a fitness instructor in the next 12 months, writing: "Right... my goals in 2018 are all to qualify as fitness instructor ... I neeeed a qualification in that area after all this time .... #ownyourgoals what are your fitness goals? Make a public pledge in the comments below."

The mum-of-three had a huge response from her followers, who commended her goal and shared their own fitness resolutions. One fan wrote: "Go follow your dream. You will make a great fitness instructor." A second said: "To move more, lose more, travel and worry less about things that are out with my control. Yes to your pt course!!" A third commented: "Just bought your new DVD I love it! My goal is lose weight this year n get fitter!! You look fab btw x."

Davina has posted a series of photographs on her social media pages of late, showing her toned physique and posting motivational messages for her followers. The TV presenter split from her husband Matthew Robertson in November and since then the star appears to be focusing on her children Holly, Tilly and Chester and her passion for fitness. Davina has just released her new workout DVD, Toned in 10.

Davina enjoyed a holiday in Australia in December with her children as the family visited her sister. The star wowed fans by posting a photo of her impressive six-pack stomach on her Instagram page. On fan told her: "Amazing, awesome, fantastic, you look unbelievable." Another said: "Super-lean and amazing!! Yasssss! X."