Jennifer Metcalfe reveals the secret behind maintaining her incredible figure The Hollyoaks star chatted to HELLO! Online about the easy way she manages her weight

There is no denying that Jennifer Metcalfe has an incredible figure, and according to the Hollyoaks star, it requires minimum effort to maintain. The mother-of-one chatted to HELLO! Online about just how she juggles looking after six-month-old son Daye and staying in shape – and it seems it's all down to just one thing – the meal replacement diet LighterLife Fast. Jennifer explained that after using it just over two and a half years ago, she has noticed that she has increased energy levels, and that the diet works so much so, that even over Christmas she didn’t feel like she was missing out when it came to indulging!

Jennifer said: "It was a diet that just fell into my lifestyle. I always tried to lessen my calorie intake anyway after weekends of going out with the girls and eating and drinking – by Monday I didn’t feel like eating too much but my energy levels were always low." The LigterLife Fast diet sees you having two 'fast days' a week – where you consume products from their range, while the rest of the week you eat within moderation, what you like. Jennifer added: "The good thing is you don’t feel you need to indulge as you have days where you eat in moderation what you like, knowing that the two other days will help you get back on track."

The actress added that her diet plan has meant that she has more time to spend with her son – since on the fast days she doesn’t have to worry about cooking. "I found it even more useful since having my little man – time is so precious that every time he needs something my eating habits just go out the window. But when I grab a shake or a bar or a pot, it's so convenient that I actually prefer my fasting days as everything is there and it is just convenient," she said.

Doting mum Jennifer shares Daye with partner Greg Lake, and the pair enjoyed a "magic" first Christmas with their little boy. Jennifer said that while Daye was too young to understand what was going on, she and Gregg were "buzzing". She said: "He didn’t have a clue, he was just happy playing with the colourful paper. Having him has definitely bought the magic factor back to Christmas. My dad died when I was 15 so since then it just lost the magic a bit, but to have that back, me and Greg were just buzzing."

Jennifer – who is currently on maternity leave – added how little Daye is taking after his mum. "He's quite fiery when he wants something he won't stop it until he gets it, but I don’t know if that is just babies!"

