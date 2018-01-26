Fearne Cotton opens up about 'terrifying' first panic attack The radio DJ is a doting mum to two young kids

Fearne Cotton has given a candid account of her first experience with panic attacks. In this weekend's issue of the i newspaper, the 36-year-old revealed that she was driving along the motorway with a friend, with the pair happily chatting away about Prince Harry, when she noticed she gradually started to become very hot and struggled with her breathing. "It was almost like what I was seeing and experiencing around me was not what my body was feeling," she shared. "They were disconnected. It's not how I had thought a panic attack would feel."

Fearne Cotton has recalled the moment she experienced her first panic attack

The TV presenter, who recently released her latest book, Calm, later learnt that motorways can induce panic attacks in people who are susceptible. "The speed and the experience of what you're seeing can bring them on," she explained. Fearne is a doting mother to four-year-old son Rex and two-year-old Honey, whom she shares with husband Jesse Wood. Since becoming a mum, the radio personality admitted that she has taken a step back from the limelight as her priorities have now changed. She said: "For me, the thing that I've chosen to let go of is probably a little bit of reckless fun and a bit of social life. And that's all right because it'll come back.

"But I've chosen to not make that a priority. My priorities are my children, my family life, first and foremost. And my job and the creativity around it, because it makes me feel buzzed. When asked about her thoughts on 'digital detoxing', she replied: "I think social media suggests that there should be no failure, everything should be perfect and amazing and wonderful and if it goes wrong, shame on you." The star added: "I think it's lovely to have some things that are private and secret and just happen without any fuss, and are cherished."

