Kate Garraway reveals her 'fat day' confidence trick The Good Morning Britain presenter shared her 'tricks of the trade'

Kate Garraway has shared her secret to looking slim and confident when she's having a "fat day". The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed her "tricks of the trade" in an Instagram post on Thursday, showing a before and after glimpse of herself wearing a stylish French Connection wrap dress.

"Love this fab dress from @frenchconnection_official – but can you spot the difference? It's my little trick for #fatdays #nofilter #hacks #tricksofthetrade," she captioned the photo, which prompted scores of comments from her followers, many of whom suggested that it was her pose that had helped to make her appear slimmer.

Kate Garraway gave a before and after view of her dress

However, Kate later revealed that it was actually using shoulder pads that helped to "balance" her figure. "I'm going to let you in to a little secret. This is what I always do, because I think if you've got hips like me it balances out your figure," Kate said.

"Don't be scared, I'm reaching in. I've got shoulder pads and I just tuck them in and put them in my dress, and it just balances out your shape. So that's my secret," she added with a wink.

The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed her secret in this video

Kate looked stylish as ever in the classic fuchsia pink dress, which is currently in the sale at high street brand French Connection for just £39, reduced from its original price of £65.The brightly coloured design complimented the mother-of-two's figure and streamlined her shape with its flattering wrap cut.

The dress is ultra-feminine, and comes in a lightweight slinky material that doesn't crease. Kate, 50, accessorised her ensemble with pink metallic shoes from Spanish high street store ZARA. The TV star's look was put together by stylist Debbie Harper, who was also responsible for her beautiful National Television Awards outfit – a bodycon design by Raishma Couture.