Binky Felstead showcases her toned post-baby body in new Reebok campaign The Made in Chelsea star welcomed her baby daughter India in June

Binky Felstead has unveiled her toned abs in a new campaign for Reebok, just seven months after welcoming her daughter India. The Made in Chelsea star, who gave birth to her baby girl in June, looks fabulous in the newly-released images, which showcase the sportswear brand's Spring/ Summer '18 Studio collection.

Fitness is something Binky is incredibly passionate about. In a statement supporting Reebok's Always Training campaign, the 27-year-old said: "Training plays an important role in both my mental and physical wellbeing, so it's important that no matter how busy I get I always try to do some form of exercise, even if it's only 20 minutes at home while India is napping!

Binky Felstead is the face of Reebok's SS18 Studio collection

"Encouraging and inspiring women to use fitness as a tool to become the best version of themselves is something really close to my heart and I feel so grateful that I'm able to work with Reebok to tell my fitness story."

Binky has not let becoming a mum affect her exercise routine, and was previously forced to defend her decision to work out during her pregnancy, telling followers that it helped with her anxiety. Speaking during an appearance on Sky News, she explained: "It helps you with labour, it keeps me and my mind at ease. I suffer from anxiety so I feel so much better." Discussing her favourite workout, Binky added: "Swimming is really good and lots of stretching, obviously pelvic floor is very good."

The new mum showcased her toned abs in the campaign

Although Binky is currently enjoying being a first-time mother, she recently revealed she was told by doctors that she might not be able to have children after a terrifying cancer scare. The 27-year-old shared her experience during an appearance on Loose Women, confiding that a smear test when she was 23 revealed abnormal cells on her cervix.

Binky, who was on the show to raise awareness of cervical screening, said it was her mum who encouraged her to have a smear test after she complained of stomach pains – even though she was two years under the NHS screening age. The test revealed that Binky had grade three abnormal cells – the most serious level – and she subsequently underwent an operation.