She has a huge fanbase thanks to her incredible fat-burning DVDs, and to continue her passion for all things fitness, Davina McCall is now working hard to become a qualified personal trainer. The 50-year-old, who recently announced her separation from husband Matthew Robertson, took to her Instagram page this week to reveal that she has started her course at LDN Muscle PT Academy, where she is seeking her Level 2 and 3 certificates in Fitness Instructing. She also showed off snippets of her rigorous workouts - much to the admiration of her followers.

Of her new venture, Davina wrote: "I love learning... the older I get... the more I realise how much more I have to learn... getting a qualification is to prove to myself what I've already learned and to open myself up to lots of future opportunities! And more learning!!!" Reiterating that she won't be quitting her daytime job any time soon, she added: "I'm not leaving telly, I'm adding another string to my bow... or another weight to my barbell @ldn_muscle @mb_ldnm @je_ldnm #pt #fitness."

Fans immediately rushed to offer their words of support, with one writing: "Looking fabulous!!! I'm hoping to start my instructor course soon at 45!! Loving it! Getting older-getting stronger." Another said: "I'm 46 and recently followed my dream of starting my own business. I've never felt happier." A third post read: "Warrior woman - look at that strength! Mental strength too." A fourth added: "Amazing Davina!! Good for you and I feel exactly the same as the older I get."

The past few months have no doubt been difficult for Davina. The TV presenter split from Matthew, her husband of 17 years, in November and since then she has been focusing on her children Holly, Tilly and Chester, and her passion for fitness. Davina recently released her new workout DVD, Toned in 10. LDN Muscle is an industry leading training course provider. To join Davina and get your PT qualification, find out more at LDNMuscle.com/academy

