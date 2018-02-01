Fearne Cotton and Frankie Bridge open up about mental health for Mind's Time to Talk day The celebrities have spoken candidly about their own mental health issues

Fearne Cotton and Frankie Bridge have encouraged fans to open up about their mental health issues in inspirational social media posts. The celebrities, who have each spoken candidly about their own experiences of anxiety and depression, are supporting Mind charity's Time to Talk Day campaign.

The campaign aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health and ensure it becomes a normal topic to talk about, something which Frankie fully supports. Sharing a campaign image of herself and fellow Mind ambassador Harry Judd in the cinema, the mum-of-two wrote: "As someone who knows all too well, we often think there's no right time or place to talk about mental health... Today is #TimetoTalk Day, so wherever you are... at home... at work or even annoy everyone at the cinema... don't wait. Have your conversation today... a cinema date with @harryjudd who knew?!"

Frankie Bridge is supporting Mind's Time to Talk Day 2018

Meanwhile, Fearne shared a similar image of herself chatting to Stephen Fry, adding the message: "Today is Time to Talk Day - have your conversation about mental health, wherever you are #TimetoTalk @MindCharity."

Fearne has spoken openly about her own experiences with anxiety, and recently gave a candid account of her first panic attack. Speaking in an interview with i newspaper, the 36-year-old said that she was driving along a motorway with a friend when she gradually started to become very hot and struggled with her breathing. "It was almost like what I was seeing and experiencing around me was not what my body was feeling," she shared. "They were disconnected. It's not how I had thought a panic attack would feel."

Fearne Cotton is also supporting the initiative

Frankie has also been honest about her own battle with depression, and recently said that becoming a mother has actually helped her anxiety. "I don't worry so much about myself; I have my kids and husband to think about," she told The Telegraph. "I'm a lot more relaxed than everyone thought I'd be. I have control of it now, rather than it having control of me."

