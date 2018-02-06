Loading the player...

Pamela Anderson opens up about her experiences of the menopause - and the person helping her through it The Baywatch star now lives with French footballer Adil Rami in Marseilles

Pamela Anderson has revealed the onset of menopause left her feeling "very emotional". The Baywatch star said she was approaching her 50th birthday and living in Malibu when the changes began, and admitted she was feeling lonely after her sons Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20, had grown up and flown the nest.

"I would cook and make dinners and no one showed up. I was lonely and I felt, I am done here," Pamela told Daily Mail. "I had empty nest syndrome, all sorts of syndromes. Hormones! Hot flushes! Moods! It was all happening." The 50-year-old said she had particularly feared the menopause because her mother "had a really hard time with hers". Pamela explained: "I knew something was changing. I definitely feel a change, I think I am peri-menopausal, or whatever it is called. I felt very emotional, very poetic, very dark and dreamy."

However, help has been at hand from her new boyfriend, Adil Rami, who she met unexpectedly after travelling to St Tropez for the summer, and now lives with in Marseilles. The footballer, who is 18 years younger than Pamela, often asks how she maintains her youthful looks, calling her "alien". Pamela revealed: "He says; 'Come on, you must be 30 not 50. Show me your driver's licence, this is impossible, impossible! There are plenty of girls younger than you, how do you do this?' But I say to him, how old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?"

The activist has also made an appointment with an Ayurvedic doctor to help with some of the symptoms she has been experiencing. "The moodiness, the tension. Sometimes I am not myself and I realise that I need to manage it a bit better. I don't wish to torture everybody around me," she said.

Pamela has been married three times and has two sons, while her new partner Adil has twin boys from a previous relationship. After her previous relationships have played out in the public eye, Pamela said she wants to keep her new romance as private as possible to "protect their love".

"There are a lot of fake and phoney relationships out there, people just trying to get noticed," she said. "He does not want this and neither do I. He is not with me because he wants attention and vice versa."