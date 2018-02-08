Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares inspirational body transformation message The Strictly Come Dancing star has posted a motivational message on mental health

She's been very open about her fitness regime, swiftly becoming a role model to many. But this week, Gemma Atkinson was keen to encourage her followers to work on their mental strength rather than just focus on their physical wellbeing. The 33-year-old, who is currently on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, shared an impressive before-and-after snap of her body transformation, telling fans: "Put in the work and dedicate time for yourself so you can feel YOUR OWN personal best.

Gemma Atkinson has shared an impressive photo showing her body transformation

"The best advice I can give to anyone with regards to training is to put how you look at the bottom of the pile (to start with!) when it comes to reasons you want to train." She added: "Don't just aim to be a certain size by a certain date. Train to feel strong, to hit new PB’s train to improve your mental and physical self. Looking good means nothing if you don’t feel good! #healthiswealth #mentallystrong."

Gemma, who is believed to be dating professional dancer Gorka Marquez, often shares inspirational clips of herself working out in the gym. On Thursday, the former Emmerdale actress posted a short video of her latest session with Gorka. "Me and @gorka_marquez how it’s done down at City Athletic (I'm dying really)," she said. Last year, Gemma revealed her pride at hitting her goal target of 11 stone after gaining muscle. Ahead of her time on Strictly, Gemma told the Express: "I love feeling strong and athletic, and that's how training and weights make me feel."

