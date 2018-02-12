Sam Branson reveals how meditation has changed his life The father-of-two has encouraged his dad Richard Branson to give it a try

Sam Branson has credited meditation for helping him to deal with the anxiety he has been experiencing over the past few years. The father-of-two said meditating has helped to change his life for the better, so much so he has also encouraged his father Richard Branson to give it a try.

Speaking during an appearance on meditation expert Will Williams' podcast, Sam explained: "In the last three years I've sort of felt that all the pressures of modern life and work and stress and all the different things that most people face were getting onto of me and I started to get a bit of anxiety…. So I was open to all different ways to regulate myself connection and relationship to the world and that took me to meditation."

Sam has since gone on meditation retreats with Will, which he said helped him to feel "totally in peace". Talking about the experience, Sam said: "I went into a deep state where I wasn't conscious or unconscious, in a place I can only describe as nowhere… it gave me so many more questions about questions that I've had for life and then I had this experience that changed my life…I realised that I was more present than I had ever been in my whole life." Now the father-of-two is encouraging his own dad to try meditating. "He doesn't meditate although I’ve been trying to get him to, but he’s a very conscious person," Sam said.

A number of celebrities say they rely on meditation to help them deal with the stresses of daily life. Katy Perry previously said she starts every day with transcendental meditation, which puts her in the "best mood". Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman said that the practice helps him to "let go of everything", and Kristen Bell once said: "When you have a problem - whether it's road rage, your guy, or work - meditation allows everything to unfold the way it's supposed to."

