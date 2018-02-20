Holly Willoughby urged to rest following illness The This Morning star's concerned fans told her to go home and rest after her appearance on Tuesday's show

Holly Willoughby sounded worse for wear on Tuesday's This Morning as she battled a nasty cold during the live show. Although she looked as radiant as ever, dressed in a stylish blue lace top teamed with black trousers and heels, concerned viewers took to Twitter to comment on how "awful" the mother-of-three sounded. One said: "Poor @hollywills sounds awful this morning. Hope she's getting to go home to bed after @ThisMorning." Another praised the star for carrying on as usual, writing: "Poor @hollywills. Someone give her a blanket and a cup of lemsip. Still looking flawlessly incredible even with a cold, love that she doesn’t let it phase her!" A third added: "@hollywills @thismorning Holly you need to go home and rest!"

Concerned fans told Holly Willoughby to go home and rest

The TV presenter's illness couldn’t have come at a worse time, with the much-anticipated Brit Awards being held tomorrow night – something she previously told her fans she was looking forward to. On Monday night, Holly, who is a regular at the star-studded event, shared a photo of her Brits pack, which included a personalised Wrangler denim jacket with her initials H.W emblazoned on the collar. "Super excited about the @brits now…The countdown begins… #warnermusic #cirocgb #partytildawn," she captioned the picture. Last year, Holly very nearly missed the awards show as a result of being stuck in a traffic jam on her way to the venue, but luckily made it just in time to walk down the red carpet, turning heads in a gorgeous Suzanne Neville metallic mini dress, which she teamed with a pair of silver Casadei heels.

Holly Willoughby battled a nasty cold on Tuesday's This Morning

Holly has had a busy time of late, having enjoyed a family ski trip during the half term holidays, before jetting back to the UK on Sunday in time for her presenting duties on Dancing on Ice. The 37-year-old gave fans serious holiday envy after posting a photo from her travels on social media, showing her dressed in a stylish patterned ski top from Sweaty Betty while admiring her idyllic view of the Alps. "Goodbye Alps…heading home for more ice…of the dancing variety," she captioned the snapshot.

