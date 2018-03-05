Linda Nolan talks finding love and how cancer diagnosis has made her a 'better person' The 59-year-old appeared on Monday's Loose Women to talk about her new autobiography From My Heart

Linda Nolan has been praised for her positive attitude following her appearance on Monday's Loose Women. The 59-year-old was tragically diagnosed with secondary cancer in 2017, but defiantly told the panel during her interview: "I think I have become a better person because of the diagnosis." She also said that she is determined not let her illness rule the time that she had left, and instead wants to make sure she has a "whale of a time". Taking to Twitter, viewers praised the singer, with one writing: "Linda Nolan I love your positivity. You bought a smile to my Monday. Thank you." Another added: "As a terminally ill cancer battler myself, I just want to say what a lovely lady Linda Nolan is #metasticbattlers."

During the programme, Linda's sister Coleen Nolan – a regular panellist – asked her about her love life. Having tragically lost her partner Brian Hudson to skin cancer in 2007, Linda revealed that she has since been "anti dating," but that she wasn’t completely against meeting someone again. She said: "I am so anti-dating, I had my first kiss last year. He is a great friend in Australia and he was the right person at the right time." Anchor Ruth Langsford then asked the star whether she ever felt lonely, to which she replied: "I've had the love of my life. Some people never experience the love I had with Ryan. But now it would be nice for me to sit and watch a movie with someone, or go on a walk, or on holiday."

On Saturday, Linda opened up about her plans for her final days, telling The Mirror that she does not wish to be resuscitated near the end of her life and she has specific song requests in mind for her funeral. She also said she would like to be cared for in a hospice, so as not to worry her family. "I want to get all my affairs 'in order', as they say - I've caused my family enough worry over the years and so I want everything I can decided now so they don’t have to if I become very poorly," she said.

