Katie Holmes shares her diet secrets: 'I do not eat whatever I want' The mum-of-one confided she can't always eat what she would like

Katie Holmes has confessed that she has to sacrifice eating some of her favourite foods in order to maintain her enviable body. The mum-of-one spoke candidly about her diet while attending an event for Num Noms on Tuesday, saying she strives to eat as healthily as possible.

"I do not eat whatever I want," she told People. "I try to eat healthy. I try to eat my veggies every day." The 39-year-old said that she tends to start her day with a breakfast smoothie, with other staples she ensures she always at home including "cereal, canned soup, pasta and tomato sauce", so she can easily whip up quick and tasty meals before and after work.

Katie Holmes opened up about her diet

However, she is not against the occasional indulgence; Katie said that her go-to fast food is a cheese quesadilla from Mexican chain Chipotle. The actress is currently focused on overhauling her diet as she prepares for her role in action-thriller The Doorman. And she has developed a newfound love for boxing too, saying it helps to keep her calm.

"I was a five-pound weight person, and now I can do 15, 20," she told Women's Health. "And I've been doing a lot of boxing, which I had never done before. It's thrilling. You can get out the stress of the day. I just go in there and think of all the mundane things that bother me. Traffic! I put off all my calls till after boxing, because it puts me in a much calmer place."

Katie doesn't deny herself the occasional treat

It is shaping up to be a busy year for the former Dawson's Creek star. Katie has landed another leading role in a Fox pilot drama, and will serve as an executive producer on the project too. She is also set to appear in satirical comedy Dear Dictator, opposite Michael Caine, and has a cameo role in Ocean's 8.

