Selena Gomez defends her body following criticism The Bad Liar singer shared a defiant post about the 'beauty myth' on Instagram

Selena Gomez isn't going to let negative comments about her body stop her from enjoying her holiday in Australia. The Bad Liar singer has posted a defiant message about "the beauty myth" on Instagram, which appears to be in response to photos published of her relaxing in a bikini on a boat.

The images show Selena's surgery scars from her kidney transplant for the first time, and provoked a huge reaction online, with some trolls body shaming the star and suggesting she has gained weight and looked "a bit fat". However, Selena has hit back with her own comment on the pressures placed on women to look "flawless".

Posting a video of herself and her friends having fun on their Australian holiday, Selena added the caption: "The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfil society's impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails."

The social media post has inspired a number of Selena's 134 million followers, with many commenting to say how "beautiful" her words were. Others shared their messages of support for the singer. "As long as you are happy don't let others put you down. You're beautiful the way you are," one wrote.

It has been a rollercoaster year for Selena, following her kidney transplant last summer. The 25-year-old said the operation had been "life or death" and has since completed a two-week treatment program in New York for anxiety and depression in January. Although Selena had rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber in late 2017, the pair reportedly parted ways again at the beginning of March and are currently enjoying a "cooling off period" from each other.

