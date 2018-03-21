Loading the player...

Caitlyn Jenner warns fans after having skin cancer removed from nose The 68-year-old has urged fans to stay safe in the sun

Caitlyn Jenner has urged fans to stay safe in the sun after having skin cancer removed from her nose. The 68-year-old posted a photo of her makeup-free face in an Instagram post on Tuesday, showing her raw nose following the removal of "sun damage".

"I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA – always wear your sunblock," she captioned the post. Although the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star did not share any further details about her surgery, it has been reported that she had a cancerous basal cell carcinoma removed.

Caitlyn Jenner has had skin cancer removed from her nose

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, with more than 100,000 new cases diagnosed in the UK each year. The first sign of non-melanoma skin cancer is typically the appearance of a discoloured patch or lump on the skin that continues to persist after a few weeks and slowly progresses over months or years. Surgery is the main treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer, and involves removing the tumour and some of the surrounding skin.

MORE: How to spot signs of skin cancer

As Caitlyn suggested, the main way to prevent skin cancer is to avoid overexposure to UV light and keep your skin covered or protected in the sun. Always use a high SPF sun cream and seek shade where possible when you're outside.

The 68-year-old urged fans to wear sunscreen

Caitlyn is not the only celebrity to speak out about sun safety and skin cancer; in 2017 Hugh Jackman revealed he had basal cell carcinoma removed from his nose – the sixth skin cancer he had removed from his face in two years. The father-of-two often uses social media to raise awareness of the dangers of unprotected sun exposure. In 2016, he shared another picture following treatment and in the caption he wrote: "An example of what happens when you don't wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular check-ups."

STORY: 5 surprising facts about skin cancer that everyone needs to know