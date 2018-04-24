Loading the player...

Kate deserves 'round of applause' for flawless hospital exit, says Mother of Daughters Clemmie Hooper Kate looked fabulous in a Jenny Packham dress just hours after giving birth

The Duchess of Cambridge left people around the world wondering exactly how she looked so good just hours after giving birth on Monday. Kate stepped out in a bespoke Jenny Packham dress and heels with a bouncy blow dry as she introduced the royal baby to the world for the first time, prompting midwife and mum blogger Clemmie Hooper to say she "deserves a round of applause".

The mother-of-four, who is known for her hugely popular Instagram page Mother of Daughters, took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on Kate's public debut following the birth of her third child, saying she had been asked by numerous people to share a "midwife's comment" on how the Duchess could have possibly looked so preened so soon after giving birth.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked flawless just hours after giving birth

"Someone like Kate who is very slim anyway. That woman doesn't put on a huge amount of weight in her pregnancy. She's very fortunate… I'm putting it down to good genes because her mum looks smashing," Clemmie said, adding: "I've looked after lots of women who have a similar body shape to Kate and yeah, they do look pretty awesome after having a baby."

However, the author also reminded her followers of Kate's status, and said no one would ever expect her to step out looking dishevelled. "Obviously Kate has had her hair and makeup done. She's married to William, he's going to be King one day. This is what is her life and she has to do it and I think she deserves a round of applause for doing that, not bursting into tears, not being overwhelmed," Clemmie said.

Midwife Clemmie Hooper said Kate deserves a "round of applause"

"Of course she's not going to come out in her tracksuit bottoms or her pyjamas, she's Kate. She's married to Prince William. What could she do?" the midwife told her followers, before speaking candidly about how the Duchess may have been feeling. "She still has the same anatomy of normal women. But that dress was created for that moment… everything has been planned for her."

Kate's trusted hairstylist Amanda Cook was on hand to coif her hair before the big reveal, and has worked with the Duchess for many years. Meanwhile, the Duchess' stylist Natasha Archer, was spotted leaving St Mary's Hospital a few hours before Kate and William introduced their newborn son – no doubt bringing Kate the chic red dress she stepped out in.