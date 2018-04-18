Victoria Beckham reveals her happy place – and it's not what you might think

Loading the player...

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her happy place is on the treadmill, as it's where she can think clearly and get some alone time away from her busy career and family life. Speaking to The Guardian at a dinner to celebrate the launch of her new collaboration with Reebok, the mum-of-four opened up about her fitness routine, and how she finds exercise empowering.

"For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

And the 44-year-old is committed to a strict routine, starting each day with an hour on the treadmill before taking her children to school in her workout clothes. Victoria said she's not alone in combining her workouts with the school run: "Most of the mums and dads are wearing workout clothes. People are busy. They are either just coming back from the gym or just going to the gym."

After the school run, Victoria works with a trainer to follow an hour-long dance-based workout from the Tracy Anderson Method. Tracy has a number of celebrity clients, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie among the stars who are said to swear by her workouts.

Victoria is known for her healthy lifestyle, and often shares details of the nutritious meals she prepares for herself and her family on social media. One of her favourite breakfasts is Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain crunchy cereal, which she says is "perfect with organic unsweetened almond milk", and is popular with her children too.

The health-conscious star also revealed that she makes an all-natural cereal for her children as an alternative to sugar-laden chocolatey cereals. The Cacao Crunch cereal is made from almonds, oats, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria captioned one of the videos showcasing the recipe.