Melanie Sykes, 47, showcases incredible figure – and fans are envious The TV presenter flaunted her toned body while practising yoga by the poolside

Melanie Sykes looks incredible! The 47-year-old TV presenter showcased her enviable figure in a new photograph posted on Instagram on Monday. The snap saw Melanie practice her yoga moves in front of a pool, dressed in a pink crop top and matching shorts, which showcased her rock-hard abs. Melanie told her followers that she had spent the last 20 minutes following an online yoga programme, but that she had been suffering from hay fever as a result. While some fans were quick to give her tips on how to cure it, others were quick to comment on her toned appearance. One wrote: "You look amazing Mel," while another said: "You look so good!" A third added: "Strong lady, gorgeous snap too! Hope you're well Mel!"

Melanie Sykes showcased her toned physique as she practiced yoga

In the past, Melanie – a mum to sons Roman, 16, and Valentino, 13 – has spoken out about her love of fitness. As well as yoga, the star is also a fan of running and Pilates classes, and she makes sure to exercise regularly. She told Fit & Well magazine: "There are so many women in that age group that don't wear vests because of the tops of their arms. I'd rather work out and wear what I want. It's been a huge confidence and mood booster. It's made the transition into my 40s a lot easier."

The TV presenter has been encouraging fans to stay fit and active

Earlier in the month, Melanie urged her followers to stay active in a motivational Instagram post. The mum-of-two made a bold stand and posted a topless picture of herself to encourage people to go for regular breast cancer checks. She wrote in the caption that she was off to get a mammogram and ultrasound, later updating the post to say she had been given the all clear. The disease is especially close to home for Melanie, whose mum is a breast cancer survivor. The star also wrote about the shocking statistics, saying: "It's a crazy fact that in the UK 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer at some point in their lives."

Melanie went on to urge people to get active and increase their heart rate to help prevent their risk of developing breast cancer. Suggesting a way to keep fit, she said: "So to get you all revved up @BreastCancerUK virtual #50kmyway is a great way to build up a fitness habit. You can break it up with as many runs, jogs and walks as you need over the month of June. Tell your mums, sisters and girlfriends, better still sign up with them today and together get moving."