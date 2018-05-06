Suranne Jones forced to pull out of theatre show after suffering from mystery illness The Doctor Foster star said she is "gutted" about the situation

Suranne Jones has been forced to pull out of West End theatre show Frozen after suffering from a mystery illness. The former Coronation Street star posted a heartfelt apology to her fans on social media explaining why she couldn’t make the last four of the shows, revealing that she had felt dizzy when she was on stage. The mum-of-one also said that the show, which is about the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl called Rhona, had also affected her emotionally as a result of the dark subject matter.

She explained: "I came back after an illness and it was perhaps too soon .. anyone who knows the show knows it is a highly draining piece and after 3 months and a sickness I just wasn’t able to end the run. "I was so hoping to make it back for you all tonight but my Dr eventually said I shouldn’t put myself through it and risk getting ill again. SO GUTTED and SO SORRY to those I missed. This show has taken it’s toll on me and the subject matter was deeply affecting." Suranne continued to thank her fellow cast and team at the Theatre Royal, as well as giving a special mention to those she had met through the charity Missing People.

Suranne's concerned fans were quick to sent their well wishes to the star, with one telling her: "Hope you're okay and feeling better soon, amazing actress!" Another said: "Hope you get better soon Suranne! You were incredible and I'm so glad I got to see the show. Best wishes to you and your family." A third added: "Feel better soon – literally no idea how you actors make it through a long run like you do – superhuman and no mistake." The star now plans to take it easy before starting her next show Gentleman Jack, which starts in a few weeks time.

