Following the sad news of Barbara Windsor's Alzheimer's diagnosis, celebrities have taken to social media to show their support for the EastEnders and Carry On legend. Ross Kemp, who played Barbara's on-screen son Grant Mitchell in the BBC One soap, took to Twitter to speak out about her public announcement on Thursday, writing just how proud he was of his former co-star and her husband Scott Mitchell. "Very proud of Scott and Barbara for speaking openly about Barbara’s diagnosis. I hope by talking openly it will make it easier for others to talk about this dreadful disease. I love both Barbara and Scott very much," he said.

Ross Kemp showed his support to Barbara Windsor following her Alzheimer's diagnosis

Eamonn Holmes also shared his sympathies following the news, sharing a picture of him and wife Ruth Langsford with Barbara at an awards evening. "Love this woman! Ruth and I wish the National Treasure that is Dame Barbara Windsor the very best after her Alzheimer's diagnosis," he said. The disease is particularly close to home for Ruth, who lost her dad Dennis to Alzheimer's in 2011. TV presenter Gaby Roslin also sent her love to the 80-year-old actress, tweeting: "My beautiful dear friend Dame Barbara Windsor is an amazing woman and I will love her and wonderful Scott for ever. We’ve been friends for so many years and they are strong and brave together. Sending so much love and thanks for all you do @alzheimerssoc."

Eamonn Holmes was also among those to tweet his best wishes

Lorraine Kelly wrote on Twitter: "Such sad news about Barbara Windsor - a funny, kind, generous, big hearted woman. Alzheimer’s is a very cruel disease. I hope she knows how much she is loved. Thoughts with her husband Scott," while Piers Morgan added: "Sending my love & support to the fabulous Dame Barbara Windsor, one of my favourite people. Alzheimer’s is a horrible thing. She & Scott going public about it like this is a typically gutsy decision by one of the gutsiest ladies I know. We’re all rooting for you, Babs!" This Morning's soap correspondent also shared her support: "Love you Barbara Windsor and love you Scott. How typical to approach this like she’s approached everything in life - with complete honesty and bravery. Glad everyone is saying how much they love our national treasure today and love to anyone else going through the same thing. Xx."

Lorraine Kelly sent her thoughts to the EastEnders legend

Barbara's husband Scott revealed to The Sun on Thursday that the actress had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014, and that her condition had worsened in the last few weeks. He said: "Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it's becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide. I'm doing this because I want us to be able to go out and, if something isn't quite right, it will be okay because people will now know that she has Alzheimer's and will accept it for what it is."

