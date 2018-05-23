Leah Bracknell tells her fans she is 'deeply moved' by their concern in new update The former Emmerdale actress is battling terminal lung cancer

Leah Bracknell has updated her fans on her progress as she continues to battle terminal cancer. The former Emmerdale star took to Facebook this month to thank her fans for their continued support telling them that she was planning on taking some time out to reflect on all the "good wishes and messages" she has received. "I can't get around to thanking you all, but I continued to be so deeply moved and touched by your concern," she said. In the lengthy post, the mother-of-two invited her followers to join her – wherever they were – to take part in a healing prayer meditation.

"With the new moon, we have the opportunity to release all that no longer serves, to let go of redundant and limiting habits, emotions, fears, relationships, and embrace new beginnings, new ventures wherever they may lead," she wrote. "The beauty of a meditation across the miles, is a reminder that we are not alone," the actress added. Leah later shared a picture of a tree she had chosen to meditate by, which was surrounded by flowers and candles. "Wow. Just come back in. Seem to have got carried away. Full power. Powerful love. Thank you thank you all, love and blessings. Until next time. Be safe, be well, and love yourself no matter what xxx and may the sweetest of dreams caress you as you sleep," she said following her reflection time.

Leah - who played Zoe Tate in the popular ITV soap from 1989 to 2005 - appeared on Loose Women back in February last year, where she opened up about the "positive" impact her cancer diagnosis has had on her life. She told the panel: "I don’t wake up every morning feeling fearful I wake up feeling grateful and excited about life." The actress discovered she had lung cancer after a hospital check-up related to her heart in October 2016. She was with her partner Jez Hughes, and admitted that the diagnosis came as "a shock" as she hadn't smoked in decades and was relatively fit for her age.

