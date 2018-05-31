David Beckham doesn’t understand why Victoria Beckham works out at the gym The retired footballer poked fun at his wife during her workout

Both David and Victoria Beckham lead very active lives, but retired footballer David doesn’t quite understand why his wife is always at the gym. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the dad-of-four shared a photo of Victoria mid run on the treadmill, which he jokingly captioned: "Y tho". Victoria is often pictured out and about in her running gear, and has a committed approach when it comes to exercise. She previously told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering.

"For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

And while Victoria is a fan of the gym, David often plays football with their four children Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six. David recently revealed on Graham Norton that while his boys are not keen to take up the sport professionally – something he finds "heartbreaking", he still has hopes for his daughter, who goes to football lessons every weekend.

Victoria is also very health-conscious – even opting for a birthday cake made entirely from fruit back in April. The star previously revealed that she starts each day with a dose of apple cider vinegar, along with a healthy homemade breakfast such as eggs or an all-natural cereal. The former Spice Girl also makes sure that her four children are fed nutritious foods, and often shares pictures of them preparing healthy snacks together at home, while Harper recently had a cake sale at school, where she sold watermelon slices as an alternative option to sweet treats.

