EastEnders star Christopher Timothy reveals secret cancer battle The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2008

EastEnders actor Christopher Timothy has opened up about his battle with prostate cancer. Christopher - who plays Ted Murray in the BBC One soap, was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, but luckily was given the all-clear five years later in 2013. Talking to The Daily Star to raise awareness of the disease, Timothy said: "I've had prostate cancer but I've been clear for five years. There were only one or two people who knew." The 77-year-old also explained that he had decided not to tell his seven children because his diagnosis came shortly after their mum had died.

Christopher Timothy battled cancer in secret for five years

Christopher later told his children when he was given the all-clear, and wanted to raise awareness of it in order to help other men get diagnosed before it is too late. The star also said that he has been "nagging" his four sons to make sure they get checked regularly after finding out that the illness is hereditary. On his children's reaction to finding out he had been battling cancer, Christopher disclosed: "When I told my children about everything, they were just very pleased and relieved that I had been given the all clear."

Christopher is currently playing Ted Murray in EastEnders

The star also admitted that one of the main reasons that he didn’t tell many people that he had cancer was because he didn’t want it to affect his work. "I am aware that it is not impossible that it could come back, but I seriously don’t think about that," he added.

Christopher has been playing Ted in EastEnders since May 2017, and was praised for his heartbreaking performance earlier in the year after his on-screen wife Joyce died suddenly in his sleep. Prior to playing Ted, Christopher has appeared in shows including Casualty, Holby City and Doctors, as well as All Creatures Great and Small, playing the character of James Herriot.