Strictly star Aljaž Škorjanec shows off incredible body during beach holiday The professional dancer is soaking up the sun on the Greek island of Santorini

Strictly Come Dancing couple Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara have enjoyed a romantic trip to Satorini, Greece over the past few days, and Aljaž has been attracting a lot of attention with his holiday snaps. The professional dancer has an incredible body, and showcased his toned abs in a photograph taken on a cruise ship. In another picture uploaded on his wife Janette's Instagram account, the 28-year-old looked incredibly handsome posing in front of a scenic backdrop of the beach. While they had started their holiday together, Aljaž stayed out in Santorini, and Janette was counting down the days until he returned by posting loving messages on social media. "When all you can think about is his kisses," she wrote. Luckily, it wasn’t long before the Strictly couple were reunited again, and on Monday they were back to work on a photoshoot, with Janette posting a selfie of the pair together behind the scenes on Instagram Stories.

Strictly star Aljaž has been showing off his incredible abs on his holiday

MORE: Strictly star Janette Manrara surprises fans with a beautiful revelation

Aljaž and Janette are coming up to celebrating one year of marriage. The couple tied the knot seven years after first meeting while starring together in the dance act Burn The Floor. The pair married in a glitzy ceremony joined by a host of famous faces, including Louise Redknapp, Frankie and Wayne Bridge, Daisy Lowe and Zoe Ball. Their celebrations were spread across three locations; a legal ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall, a wedding breakfast at Heron Tower’s Duck and Waffle, and a party at Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate.

Aljaž went away with wife Janette Manrara to soak up the sun in Greece

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez sends public apology to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson

It won't be long before the couple begin rehearsing for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, with it being confirmed that they are both in this year's line-up, along with other popular professional dancers such as Anton Du Beke and Gorka Marquez. It hasn’t been announced which celebrities will be taking part yet, but those rumoured to be putting on their dance shoes include Davina McCall and Michelle Keegan. Gemma Atkinson, who took part in the show last year, is also set to come and watch to support her boyfriend Gorka and be reunited with her Strictly friends.