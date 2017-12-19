Tess Daly's make-up artist on the top beauty trends for Christmas This Christmas it’s all about metallic makeup!

According to leading celebrity make-up artist Aimee Adams – who has worked with a long list of celebrity clients, including Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly – we should be adding a dash of metallic colour to our make-up routine at this time of the year. "Be confident and use a dash of metallic colour to highlight the face and give it a glow," Aimee told us. "I love coppery metallic eyeshadows because they suit all eye colours and I use them a lot on Tess. A subtle golden glow on the cheekbones will add some candlelit warmth to your face."

Take cues from Tess Daly this party season

With the popular dance show having come to a close last weekend, Aimee has been a permanent fixture throughout the series working closely with Tess. Pictures from her Instagram account show how she has often used metallic shades of make-up on Tess, along with a bright red lipstick to make her stand out.

"For the Christmas and New Year party season you must have fun dressing up your face to stand out so opt for a poppy lip colour like rich reds or berry tones," she explained. "At this time of year, there's always a trend for glamorous make-up that makes an impact. There is a lot of sequins and sparkle in festive clothing at the moment so I'd advise to not overload with glittery makeup but stick to metallic shades instead."

Tess Daly with her make-up artist Aimee Adams

Aimee has worked closely with Tess, who is also the face of L’Oréal, for years and the two are close friends. She has also made up the faces of a number of other A-star celebrities including Tom Ford, Elle Macpherson, Robert Downey Junior, Sienna Miller and Helen Mirren.

