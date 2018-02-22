Holly Willoughby uses this £10 product on her lips You can pick this one up in your local chemist!

Holly Willoughby’s beauty and style never fails to impress fans and she sets social media alight every time she debuts a new outfit or makeup look on TV. Viewers keen to know what products the mum-of-three uses to get her natural glowing look are in for a treat, because her makeup artist has revealed that Holly uses a super-affordable tinted balm on her lips. Patsy O’Neill said on Instagram that she used a Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Oil, which retails for a mere £9.99, to achieve the glossy pout the presenter sported during Sunday night’s episode of Dancing on Ice.

The bargain product gave Holly this shimmering lip

Patsy teamed Holly’s pink shimmery lip with a dramatic smokey eye for a glam evening look. The makeup artist posted a close-up shot of the finished look on her Instagram, revealing she used Burt’s Bees alongside brands including Glossier, Charlotte Tilbury and Lily Lolo. The dramatic makeup perfectly complimented Holly’s showstopping floor-length black gown by Basil Soda, which was branded ‘next level’ by her fans on social media. She wore her hair in a glamorous up ‘do with loose curled tendrils hanging down.

It’s not the first time Holly has worn the affordable Burt’s Bees brand. She also uses their Matte Lip Crayon in Wine Wave for a winter daytime look while presenting This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield.

The product can be easily purchased on the high street

Holly and Patsy have been working together for years, and the makeup artist is responsible for the fresh-faced looks the 37-year-old sports while presenting shows including Celebrity Juice. Patsy regularly posts social media snaps revealing the products she uses, and just last week shared the news that Holly’s glowing skin is thanks The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation – a celebrity favourite that retails at just £5.70.

As always, Holly has been impressing fans with her attainable style and high street picks this week. Last night she wowed onlookers at the BRIT Awards when she wore a white suit dress suit with feathered trim, which she teamed with natural makeup and high heels from designer label Gina. And on Wednesday morning she perfected winter glam in a cosy royal blue jumper by Maje and black leather miniskirt from high street favourite Whistles.