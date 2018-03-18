Holly Willoughby reveals makeunder as she enjoys night out with Nicole Appleton The This Morning presenter looked stunning with a fresh-faced makeup look during a girls' night out

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a night off parenting duties as she hit the town with her famous friends on Saturday night to celebrate St Patrick's Day. The This Morning host looked naturally beautiful with minimal makeup as she posed for a photo with All Saints star Nicole Appleton and their friend Shiarra Bell, who she referred to as "My girls". The night out follows Nicole's recent link to Paddy McGuinness, and the star has been keeping a relatively low profile since. Nicole later commented on the picture, writing: "Best night ever."

Holly Willoughby wore minimal makeup on a night out with Nicole Appleton and a friend

RELATED: Holly Willoughby shares bizarre beauty secret

With a job that demands heavy camera makeup, Holly has previously spoken out about her preference to wear minimal makeup during her free time. The TV star told HELLO! that she likes to keep things simple - relying on just four essential items. "A lip gloss, definitely a lip gloss," Holly disclosed. "A good mascara, good eyeliner in case suddenly I have to go out, and a BB Cream because it's very moisturising."

RELATED: Get an access-all-areas look inside Holly Willoughby's house

Holly prefers to wear less makeup away from the TV cameras

She added: "I think because I spend a lot of time in the make-up chair at work, for me when I'm at home it's nothing really, at all," she explained. "A lot of moisturiser, or if I'm going out or doing anything then maybe I will use a BB Cream so it's not too heavy but it's got like a little bit of tint to help myself look a bit more alive." She concluded: "I like to let my skin breathe when I'm not working."

A defined brow and glowy complexion ensured that Holly's minimal makeup look on Saturday night still enhanced her natural beauty. In October, the star revealed an unusual beauty ingredient she uses to keep her skin soft and radiant – milk. She told Red magazine: "I got told quite a weird trick by Liz Earle once. She came on This Morning and she made a milk bath for Mother's Day... she got told that old-school dried milk powder (like your nan used to bring on holiday to put in your tea) and dried rose petals covered in lots of rose and lavender essential oils, and mixed in with milk powder."