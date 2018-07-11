Why Meghan Markle still doesn't have an official makeup artist with her on tour We think the Duchess of Sussex looks incredible

Meghan Markle may be one of the world's most preened women, but the new royal is still yet to hire her very own makeup artist for official royal duties. The Duchess of Sussex - who is in Ireland for an official two-day tour with Prince Harry - has, however, taken an 11-strong entourage, including celebrity hairdresser George Northwood to make sure everything runs smoothly. However, according to Meghan's makeup artist Daniel Martin, the 36-year-old has been doing all her makeup by herself, despite making three outfit changes all on the same day.

The Duchess of Sussex loves the natural look

When asked by fans whether he had created her look on Tuesday, the professional makeup artist revealed: "I didn't [do the makeup] but she's so good herself, right!?" He then reiterated: "She did her makeup herself for this." Just like her bridal look, Meghan allowed her natural beauty to shine through with minimal traces of makeup, including a touch of blush, a slick of pink lipstick and lashings of black mascara.

MORE: Reason why Meghan Markle was the only royal not to wear a brooch at the RAF centenary service

Loading the player...

Meanwhile, Daniel who led Meghan's glam squad at the royal wedding in May, recently told Glamour that looking understated was always very important to the bride. "She's very much about keeping her skin as real and natural as possible," he said. "Right now in makeup, so much is covered up and masked by contouring, strobing, and creating this false dimension to what you naturally have. Daniel showcased Meghan's flawless skin by creating an understated glow, subtly defined eyes with a slightly longer lash than normal, and a pretty nude lip on her wedding day. Of course, her beautiful freckles shined through the blusher - one of the features that Meghan most adores about herself.

MORE: Someone has recreated Meghan Markle's wedding makeup with red lipstick and smokey eyes