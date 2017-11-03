Jenson Button's ex-wife Jessica Michibata posts sweet snap of newborn daughter Jenson Button's ex-wife welcomed her little girl last week

Jessica Michibata is one proud new mum! The ex-wife of Formula One driver Jenson Button has shared a lovely photo of her newborn daughter, Joy, on her Instagram page. The sweet snap sees her little girl suffering with hiccups, with the model writing, "I love her hiccups," alongside a love-heart emoji. Jessica announced the safe arrival of her first child last week by posting a beautiful picture of herself cosying up to her baby. "Words cannot describe how happy I feel and how much love I have for this beautiful soul...Welcome to the world Joy." She added: "Thank you for choosing me as your mother, I will love you forever and ever and ever."

Jessica, who is yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father, announced her pregnancy in August. The Japanese beauty uploaded one picture taken at her baby shower in which she posed with a 'Baby Girl' cake. She also uploaded a number of baby bump photos, including one taken on the beach in which she cradled her blossoming bump. "Feeling summery and blessed," she wrote alongside it. She was famously in a seven-year relationship with F1 star Jenson; they tied the knot in 2014 but divorced one year later. News of the couple's split came as a surprise. A spokesperson for the F1 driver told MailOnline at the time: "Jenson and Jessica have decided to go their separate ways and it is very amicable. There is no-one else involved."

The former couple first met in 2008 in a hotel bar in Tokyo and began dating eight months later. Their relationship experienced various ups and downs, with Jenson admitting that they did not live together - even throughout their marriage - due to their careers. "We don't see each other any more than before we were married," he said in 2015, via the Mail. He added: "Jessie still works a lot in Japan. She enjoys her job, she models, she had a television show and has done a Japanese film. She enjoys working, which is great, but it means that we don’t see each other very often."