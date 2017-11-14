Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares gorgeous first baby photo The Spanish model gave birth to her daughter on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has shared the most gorgeous photo with her newborn daughter Alana Martina, while thanking her family, friends and fans for their well wishes. The Spanish model, 23, looked sensational as she posed for an Instagram snap just two days after giving birth. Georgina was pictured in a silk dressing gown, cradling her little girl to her chest as she relaxed on a sofa. The mother-daughter duo were surrounded by bouquets of flowers and gifts.

Georgina wrote in Spanish: "Alana Martina was born on 12/11/17. Becoming a mother and raising our little ones at home has given me absolutely happiness, and now that Alana Martina has arrived, we are complete, and if at all possible, even more happy. I want to thank the hospital staff for their impeccable care and for looking after me before, during and after the birth. Also, I'd like to thank our families and friends for the calls, messages, visits and little gifts they've given during my pregnancy and after the birth. Last, but not least, to all our followers and fans who have supported us and have sent well wishes and good energy."

The Spanish model with her daughter, Alana Martina

She continued: "We are so happy and thankful to God for our healthy little Alana Martina, and of course, for our other three children, who I shower with hugs and kisses. It's a beautiful thing to see how my mother dotes on Alana Martina and keeps her calm. I wouldn't change this feeling for the world. I love my parents, I love my family. Thank you everyone!"

Georgina gave birth on Sunday

Georgina and Cristiano, 32, welcomed their first child together on Sunday. Georgina was admitted into Madrid's Hospital Universitario Quironsalud just hours before, where Doctor Inés Tamarit Degenhardt, associate head of gynecology and obstetrics, oversaw the planned birth. Cristiano took to Instagram to proudly announce the birth, sharing a photo from his fiancée's side at the hospital. The pair were also joined by Cristiano's seven-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. "Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" he wrote.