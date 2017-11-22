Has Kris Jenner just confirmed Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant? Momager Kris has hinted at the new additions on Instagram

Kris Jenner has seemingly confirmed that two of her daughters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are both pregnant. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star teased at the possible three new grandchildren after sharing a picture of nine pairs of pyjamas on Instagram. She captioned the snap: "Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby #bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and I am obsessed with the plaid!!!!!" She added: "Can't wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren #blessed #grateful thanks for the idea @oprah !!"

Kris Jenner posted this cryptic picture on Instagram

Kris, 61, is already a proud grandmother to her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian's children, Mason, seven, Penelope, five, and Reign, two, as well as Kim Kardashian's daughter North, four, and son Saint, one, and son Rob Kardashian's baby daughter, Dream. Earlier this year, reality TV star Kim confirmed that she and Kayne West are expecting a third child via a surrogate, however, Khloe and Kylie have remained quiet about their own reported pregnancies. It has been widely speculated Kylie will announce her big news on the family's TV show, while it's been rumoured that Khloé will reveal her growing bump on the family's Christmas card.

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have not confirmed their pregnancies

Meanwhile, the momager was recently grilled by Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian's chat show, but declined to confirm any pregnancies. Ellen pointed out that Khloé had hinted she was expecting, after she posted a photo of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Snapchat and captioned it: "That's daddy." But Kris quickly quipped: "Well you know, it's like, 'Who's your daddy?' Maybe it was like, more sexual," to which Ellen remarked: "Oh really?" Kris replied: "Maybe, I don't know." However, Ellen then hit back with: "That's gross coming from you… That's your daughter. It's just, it's easier to say, yes she's pregnant, that's what you should just say."