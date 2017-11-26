Alex Jones opens up about her marriage, son Teddy and expanding her family The One Show star gave a rare interview on her home life

The One Show's Alex Jones has given a rare interview about her home life with husband Charlie Thomson and their 10-month-old son Teddy. The popular presenter told The Mirror how having a baby has strengthened the couple's relationship and while she loves her job as host on The One Show alongside Matt Baker, being a mum is her main ambition and she hopes to have another baby. The star also revealed that she worried about taking time off her job on maternity leave for fear of being replaced.

Alex Jones with husband Charlie Thomson

Alex, 40, told the publication that her home life has quietened down since becoming a mum and becoming parents has brought her and Charlie closer. She said: "You become a team and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we’re both working. I couldn’t do it without Charlie." She also revealed they will speak both Welsh and English to little Teddy, and she hopes to possibly be 'a mum to another, if we're lucky."

The presenter said she would have liked six months off on maternity leave but 'taking time off is hard' when you have a baby later in life and have a successful job. Alex explained that while she was excited to become a mum, she worried about going on maternity and leaving such a sought-after role. However, she told the paper that she needn't have worried as the BBC supported her.

Loading the player...

Alex and Charlie welcomed Teddy on 22 January and the busy mum shared the sweetest photo of her baby boy on Instagram recently, telling fans that he had just started crawling for the first time. She wrote: "Finding it hard to leave this little bundle of fun this morning. He did his first proper crawl!!!! Delighted, proud and paranoid that we need to lock everything away all at once. Thanks @welovefrugi for the cosy onesie."

LOOK: The One Show's Alex Jones unveils new look: see transformation

Finding it hard to leave this little bundle of fun this morning. He did his first proper crawl!!!!!!!! Delighted, proud and paranoid that we need to lock everything away all at once. Thanks @welovefrugi for the cosy onesie!! A post shared by Alex Jones (@alexjonesthomson) on Nov 13, 2017 at 1:50am PST

Alex is currently working on a new book, Winging It! A Survival Guide for New Mums, based on her experiences of motherhood. As she sat down to start work on the new project earlier this year, Alex told fans: "Here we go! I'm really nervous about writing this new book. I've never done it before so goodness knows how it'll turn out (winging it in the true sense of the word). I'm also nervous because, as we know, people are very quick to judge other mums even though all we're doing is trying our best. Anyway, let's give it a go."