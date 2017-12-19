Anna Kournikova managed to hide her baby bump in these photos The tennis star and Enrique Iglesias welcomed twins in December

Anna Kournikova and her long-term partner Enrique Iglesias surprised fans when they became first-time parents last week. The couple welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy on Saturday, with Anna managing to keep her pregnancy a secret. However, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Anna has been strategically choosing what to post on Instagram in the latter half of 2017.

She's done a good job of hiding her baby bump by only sharing close-up photos of her face, as opposed to the full-length body shots she used to post. Her last revealing photo was in June, when she was probably around two months pregnant. Anna, 36, was still showing off her athletic figure, sharing videos of herself working out in a crop top and leggings, and there was no sign of a bump.

Anna has only been posting close-up photos

The pretty blonde used to regularly post videos and pictures on Instagram, at least once a week, but after June, Anna used the social media site less and less. And when she did, the tennis star chose to upload close-up selfies, hiding her changing figure. One exercise video from August did, however, suggest that Anna had something to hide. She was seen wearing a baggy top – and not her usual crop top – as she worked out.

Julio Iglesias admits he's never met Anna

One fan commented retrospectively on the photo: "I CALLED IT almost 5 months ago!! I said she's pregnant. Nobody believed me! She was always posting full body pics. Then stopped all of a sudden. There was a reason."

Anna hid her figure under a baggy top in August

Another tell-tale sign was when Anna and Enrique, 42, chose not to attend the wedding of Enrique's sister Ana Boyer earlier this month. The sports star was heavily pregnant and wouldn't have been able to fly to the remote island of Mustique in the Caribbean where the nuptials took place. She ended up giving birth just days after in Miami.