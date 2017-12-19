Chrissy Teigen opens up about the worst thing about her pregnancy Chrissy Teigen joked that she needed 'witchcraft' to help with her headaches

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her biggest pregnancy struggle. According to the Lip Sync Battle host, she has had a hard time with headaches while expecting her second child with John Legend. Asking for advice from her Twitter followers, she wrote: "I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone... please help. Don't say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft."

Chrissy and John are expecting their second child together

Her followers were quick to offer suggestions, with one writing: "I had to drink a cup of coffee every day of my pregnancy to keep the migraines away. Worked like a charm," while another added: "Essential oils girl, lavender, or peppermint. Rub it right on those temples." Others were a little less helpful, with one joking: "Have you tried turning it off and turning it on?" while another tweeted: "The replies are in no way relevant to my life but I'm still going to read them."

Chrissy admitted she has been struggling with headaches

Chrissy announced the exciting news that she was expecting her second child with help from her 19-month-old daughter, Luna. In the video, the toddler is asked what is in her mum's tummy, tow which she replies: "Baby!" Chrissy joked in the caption: "It's John's!" to which her husband commented: "Maury will have the final say on this." Chrissy previously opened up about wanting a big family to E! News, explaining: "We're still trying. I mean, hopefully in the next few years, because for me I really want to just knock 'em out. That's my dream. I want to just be pregnant kind of for the rest of my life. Not for the rest of my life, but for the rest of my fertile life! So we'll see."