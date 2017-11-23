Mum-to-be Natasha Bedingfield excitedly shares clip of baby's kicks The Unwritten singer shared a clip of the special moment with fans

Natasha Bedingfield appears to be loving every moment of her pregnancy. The mum-to-be excitedly shared a video of her baby kicking on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, putting her hand on her stomach to show where her baby was moving. "Baby moving!" she captioned the short video.

It has been a month since the Unwritten singer announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Matt Robinson, saying she was "thrilled" with the news. And she has since been documenting her pregnancy with fans on social media, showing photos of her blossoming bump and revealing that she is doing yoga to stay fit and healthy throughout. "Feeling so grateful for this little heart that already beats inside me right next to mine. And for all the hearts that have gathered around me in support during such a tender time," she captioned another photo posted on Wednesday.



The 35-year-old also announced her pregnancy on the photo-sharing site in early October, writing: "Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world! We can't wait to embark on this amazing journey together."

Speaking to the Sun about her pregnancy, Natasha said: "Becoming a mum is something I've always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance. Now the bump is starting to really show, it's sinking in that this is really happening… I am so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive."



The British singer, who rose to fame in 2005 following the release of her debut album Unwritten, tied the knot with Matt in 2009. The couple got engaged in September 2008 and were married in March 2009 at the Church Estates Vineyard in Malibu. "Our wedding day was everything we'd hoped it would be," Natasha said in a statement at the time. "It was simple, beautiful and natural. Free from trappings or formalities, it was more about expressing our love for one another in front of those we hold dearest to us than anything else."