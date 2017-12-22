Michael Douglas proudly introduces his first granddaughter, Lua The actor shared the first picture on his Facebook account

Michael Douglas has shared the first picture of his granddaughter Lua, who was born earlier this week. The proud grandfather posted an adorable picture on his official Facebook account which shows newborn Lua peacefully sleeping in her mother's arms. He captioned the photo: "Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua!".

The post was a hit with his followers, receiving over 35,000 likes and 3,000 comments in the first 24 hours. One fan said: "So beautiful and special little baby. Congratulations grandpa enjoy this little one. Also your son and spouse. God Bless you all." Another one read: "Special Christmas present...beautiful baby Lua ...Congratulations Cameron ...and to the beautiful mother...and grand-father.."

Some of the actor's followers were quick to find a resemblance between the actor and Lua: "Congratulations... My goodness she has your genes Michael, what a beautiful baby, i hope and look forward to some photos of her either her great grandad, how wonderful a hundred year and one year difference in age, not many babies get cuddles from centenarians."

It is the first grandchild for Michael, 73. The Hollywood actor's son Cameron, 39, welcomed daughter Lua with his yoga instructor girlfriend, Viviane Thibes on Tuesday. Cameron announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo from when Viviane was pregnant, and praising her by calling her a "beautiful Amazon warrior".

"Today my appreciation for Mothers all over the world has reached new heights..." he wrote. "Today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior... I'm so proud of you @vivianethibes. #iloveyou."

Back in August, a spokesperson confirmed to People that Cameron was expecting his first child. They said that everyone is "thrilled" and "Michael is looking forward to being a grandfather". Cameron was previously sentenced to five years in prison for drug-related offences in 2010, but his term was extended further after he admitted to smuggling drugs into jail. He was placed in solitary confinementfrom 2012 until 2014, and was released to a halfway house in August 2016. The actor and his girlfriend were first pictured together in 2016.