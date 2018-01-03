Natasha Bedingfield welcomes her first child! Natasha Bedingfield and her husband Matt Robinson have become first-time parents

Congratulations are in order for Natasha Bedingfield! The British singer has announced the arrival of her first child. Taking to her Instagram page on New Year's Day, the I Wanna Have Your Babies singer revealed that she and her husband Matt Robinson welcomed their son on New Year's Eve by posting a picture showing the word 'Mum' written on her coffee cup. "Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest New Year ever," she wrote alongside the picture.

Fans immediately rushed to post their congratulations, with one writing: "So so happy for you guys, talk about ringing the year in with a BANG!" Another shared: "Such beautiful news Natasha! Enjoy the bliss of some of the deepest love you will ever know." A third post read: "Just enjoy the time together. It’s the most wonderful and magical time in your life." Natasha, 36, first announced her pregnancy news in October. "Matt and I are thrilled to share with you all that we are bringing a new little life into the world," she told her Instagram followers. "We can't wait to embark on this amazing journey together."

British singer Natasha rose to fame in 2005 following the release of her debut album Unwritten. She got engaged to Matt in September 2008 and the couple were married in March 2009 at the Church Estates Vineyard in Malibu. Speaking to The Sun about her pregnancy, Natasha said: "Becoming a mum is something I've always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance. Now the bump is starting to really show, it's sinking in that this is really happening… I am so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive."