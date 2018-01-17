Holly Willoughby calms down a crying toddler with cancer The This Morning co-host showed off her maternal side when the little girl started crying live on air

Holly Willoughby came to the rescue on when she effortlessly calmed down a little girl as she started to cry live on air during Wednesday's This Morning. Two-year-old Tamsin's big sister Imogen, 11, was appearing on the daytime show to get her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust after witnessing Tamsin lose her hair from a brain tumour. However, during the interview, Tamsin started to cry and ran across the studio. Holly – a mother of three – was quick to comfort the little girl, and was knelt down to comfort her before picking her up to take her to look out of the window at the boats on the Thames.

Holly Willoughby looked after little Tamsin as she began to cry on This Morning

Phil remarked on his co-hosts skills, saying: "She's done it! It hasn’t taken Holly long but she's done it!" Viewers were also impressed with how good Holly was at calming Tamsin down, with many taking to Twitter to praise the 36-year-old's skills. One wrote: "How amazing is @hollywills at calming babies @thismorning," while another said: "How lovely is @hollywills with children?" Others were in awe of Imogen's act of kindness: "This girl on This Morning is amazing she is so brave and makes me think we can all do more to help others," a third said.

The TV presenter took Tamsin to go and look at the boats

The Little Princess Charity is close to Holly's heart. The 36-year-old recently used her mass reach on social media to share the story of her best friend Emma, whose niece is currently battling Bilateral Retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer. Holly shared a beautiful photo taken from Emma's wedding day in 2010, which showed the TV presenter styling her hair in a beautiful up-do. Holly explained in the picture's caption that she had shared the image after Emma decided to cut off 12 inches of her hair to support the charities taking care of her niece. She said: "Sisters and friends will always stand side by side and help where they can…love you Ems, one of this world's special people!"

Tamsin's big sister Imogen bravely got her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust

The 36-year-old TV presenter went on to share Emma's story with her followers, explaining that she had cut off her hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs for children who are losing their own hair due to cancer treatment. Emma said that through doing it, she hoped to “make their day a little brighter". She then went on to explain that Alice and the entire family were being supported by the Rainbow Trust, and left the information for people to donate to the charity.