Coleen Rooney shares cute snaps of sons after visit to hairdressers Coleen Rooney's sons are growing up quickly!

Coleen Rooney has shared photos of her two eldest sons, Kai and Klay, after a visit to the hairdressers. The proud mum posted the cute snaps on Instagram, writing: "Went for a haircut and got some pics too!!! Thanks @cutthroatpete." The hairdresser, who is also a photographer, shared the same photos, writing: "Great to see my two little mates for a trim this morning. I always enjoy having them at the shop @coleen_rooney @waynerooney."

Coleen's sons are growing up fast

Coleen's followers were quick to praise the snaps, with one writing: "How gorgeous are these two, they grow up too fast don't they," while another added: "So grown up. Handsome dudes." Coleen, who is currently expecting baby number four with her husband, Wayne Rooney, also shared a beautiful photo of the pair with her youngest son, Kit, over Christmas 2017.

Coleen took them for a haircut

The mum-of-three recently updated her followers on her relationship with her husband following reports that the pair had split after his arrest for drink-driving. Taking to Facebook back in November she wrote: "Before the headlines start... No, I'm not taking Wayne back as he's never left. Yes, it has been a [expletive] time, and yes, time was spent apart and I thought my marriage might have been at an end… Wayne doesn't get portrayed for the person he is in the press, he has always had a hard time. I'm not going to list his good qualities as a person as I don't think he deserves it at this time but one thing is that he is a brilliant dad. He's made silly and selfish mistakes, some he's learnt from, some obviously not."