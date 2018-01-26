﻿
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opens up about 'magical' motherhood experience

The model and her fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their son in June

It's been seven months since Rosie Huntington-Whiteley became a first-time mother, and it seems the model is relishing every moment. The model, who gave birth to little Jack in June, has described motherhood as a "magical" experience. In the March issue of Harper's Bazaar, the 30-year-old explained: "It sounds so clichéd, but it’s just been the most magical experience. Everything feels so special and sweet and wholesome and loving and then at the same time it's been... life-changing, and my focus is now this person; this is what I want to do. This is what I want to pour my heart into now."

When asked about how her fiancé Jason Statham is dealing with parenthood, Rosie gushed: "[Jason] is the best dad. I can't even put it into words... It's really a beautiful thing to watch." She added: "I feel different. Everything changes, it really does." The couple, who have been together since 2010, announced their engagement in 2016 before welcoming their first child together a year later. Rosie revealed their happy news on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself holding her baby's hand. "Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th," she captioned the black and white snap.

Although former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie and Fast & Furious 8 actor Jason keep their romance on the down-low, Rosie has previously revealed the secret to what makes her relationship work with her fiancé. She told Self magazine: "We're best mates. He makes me laugh every day. I almost feel like I never had a proper boyfriend before!"

