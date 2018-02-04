Kylie Jenner reveals she has giving birth to baby girl - all the details The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was fiercely private about her pregnancy

Congratulations to Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has welcomed her first child – a baby daughter. Kylie confirmed the news to the world on Instagram revealing that she had giving birth to a girl on 1 February at 4:43pm and the new born weighed 8lbs 9oz. The 20-year-old was notoriously private about her pregnancy, choosing not to confirm that she was expecting.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Kylie's statement read.

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Kylie has shared a 10 minute video with fans showing her pregnancy journey

She continued: "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

The new mum shared a glimpse of her new daughter at the end of the video titled 'To our daughter'

Rumours first swirled in September 2017, when US sites TMZ and People broke the news. There were even rumours that Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott were having a girl. A source told People: "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis." Another insider told the publication: "Kylie was really surprised but is so happy. She wants to be a mum."

In the video, Kylie shares intimate clips such as her baby shower, which was attended by family and close friends

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were fiercely protective over Kylie – the youngest member of their family. Momager Kris Jenner refused to confirm her daughter's pregnancy; it was widely expected that Kylie would debut her baby bump on the family's Christmas card, or on their reality TV show.

But there were signs that told of Kylie's pregnancy. She reportedly held a pink-themed baby shower in November, inviting around 30 guests to her mansion in Hidden Hills – the lavish gated community that sits next to Calabasas and is home to fellow celebrities. Kylie held a pyjama-themed bash and had a marquee installed in her garden, where guests helped themselves to a waffle and omelette bar and two large sweet tables with cakes and desserts.

There were only a few snatched photos of Kylie during her pregnancy. The TV star was most recently pictured showing the first signs of a protruding bump in January, when she enjoyed a hike in LA with her mum and best friend Jordyn Woods. Kylie wore a baggy tracksuit, but her growing bump was clear to see.

The newest arrival of the Kardashian-Jenner family will have plenty of love, no doubt. Kylie has five older siblings and her baby will have no shortage of playdates. Kim Kardashian and Kayne West have three young children, as does Kourtney Kardashian. Rob Kardashian is the proud father to baby Dream, while Khloé Kardashian is also expecting her first child.