She is due to welcome her fourth child in a matter of weeks. And ahead of the impending arrival, Coleen Rooney was thrown a surprise baby shower. The 31-year-old, who already has three young sons with husband Wayne Rooney, took to Twitter to post a picture from the celebrations. "Surprise Baby shower yesterday... I absolutely loved it!! Thanks so much girls and thank you @RiseCycling for perfect venue, & @neilnoa," she tweeted.

Held at Rise Cycling Studio in Liverpool, guests got to pose for pictures in a fun photo-booth, enjoy live music as well as various sweet treats. Coleen is a doting mother to sons Kai, eight, Klay, four and Kit, two. The past few months haven't been easy for Coleen; her husband Wayne was caught up in a drink driving and alleged cheating scandal. The couple were plagued with rumours of a split, but they have been putting on a united front ahead of their fourth child's arrival.

Coleen has previously opened up to HELLO! magazine about family life since becoming a mother, saying: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

She added: "I think you have to understand each other and know that they can always come to you to talk to you about anything, no matter when or where… The hard thing is, it's hard work at times. They have lots of after school clubs and your life revolves around them. You don't have as much time to yourself. They can push your patience at times, when they are babies you have the sleepless nights at times. But when they give you that smile, it is all worth it and any stress is forgotten about!"

