Coleen Rooney is one proud mum! The fashion designer – who is expecting her fourth baby with husband Wayne Rooney – celebrated her youngest son's second birthday on Wednesday, and it was a real family affair! Coleen took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of all three of her children – Kai, eight, Klay, four, and birthday boy Kit – who were pictured gathered around a giant Peppa Pig birthday cake and birthday cakes. Coleen captioned the photo: "Happy Birthday to my Baby!! 2 today!! What a character you are becoming. We love you so much Kit xxx."

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's youngest son Kit celebrated his second birthday with his big brothers

Fans were quick to send their best wishes to Kit on his special day, with one writing: "Happy birthday Kit hope you have an amazing day," while another added: "Happy Birthday Kit!! Have a good one and don’t eat all the cake at once!" This will be Kit's last birthday as the baby of the family. Coleen announced her pregnancy in August, revealing the happy news on her Twitter account. She wrote: "So Happy!!! Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine.....Baby number 4 is on its way," accompanied by a love heart eyes emoji.

Coleen and Wayne are set to welcome their fourth child later in the year

Doting mum Coleen has previously opened up to HELLO! magazine about motherhood, saying: "My favourite part is the love that they show towards you. How much they rely on you – you are their everything. To know that this little person is relying on you so much and that you are bringing them up and developing them, it's a massive achievement and you get so much out of that."

She added: "I think you have to understand each other and know that they can always come to you to talk to you about anything, no matter when or where… The hard thing is, it's hard work at times. They have lots of after school clubs and your life revolves around them. You don't have as much time to yourself. They can push your patience at times, when they are babies you have the sleepless nights at times. But when they give you that smile, it is all worth it and any stress is forgotten about!"