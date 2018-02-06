Cat Deeley hasn't told son Milo about her pregnancy – and here's why The former SMTV presenter is expecting her second child with husband Patrick Kielty

Cat Deeley is preparing for life as a mother-of-two, having revealed her exciting pregnancy news earlier in the year. However, while she is over the moon about it, she is worried that her two-year-old son Milo won't react as well. The former SMTV Live presenter – who now resides in LA – was talking on US chat show Steve TV when she revealed that she hasn't actually told her son that she is expecting another baby. Chatting to host Steve Harvey about her little boy, she said: "He gave me a black eye, he hit me with the ukulele – and it went all black and yellow and purple, he then threw sand in the eye so I went blinded for ten minutes!" "So I'm really hoping this child survives! I haven’t told Milo yet about the pregnancy yet."

The doting mum said that instead of telling Milo that he will soon be a big brother, she is instead trying to prepare him for the role by teaching him to be gentle. She said: "I'm starting with the dog. I've got a lovely dog called Lily, who's really gentle. But sometimes he grabs her skin – not on purpose – but he is just trying to love her." Adding, Cat observed: "I think all kids really want is just to spend time with you. That's what I think they really want."

Cat Deeley is a doting mum to two-year-old Milo

The So You Think You Can Dance host announced her pregnancy on Twitter in a heartfelt post in January. She told her followers: "Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited." Friends were quick to congratulate Cat, with Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson saying: "Omg! Cat! Congrats!!!!" Actress Gaby Diaz added: "CAT!!! Congratulations!!!"

Cat and husband Patrick Kielty met while presenting Fame Academy

Cat previously revealed that she was hoping to have more children with husband Patrick Kielty in the future while chatting to Grazia about motherhood. She said: "It's the best – and hardest – job. [When it comes to another child] the thing is I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids." Cat also spoke candidly of her first pregnancy, saying: "I really didn't enjoy being pregnant and mine was easy. I was very wary of everything!"

