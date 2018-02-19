Ben Fogle's wife Marina reveals how she told children about stillborn baby brother The couple were left heartbroken when their son was delivered stillborn in summer 2014

Marina Fogle has opened up about those first few days after she lost her baby in 2014. The columnist and her TV presenter husband Ben were left heartbroken after their younger son was delivered stillborn at 32 weeks. Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Marina admitted that there were a lot of questions from her son Ludo and daughter Iona.

On the subject of honesty, Marina shared: "Honesty took on a different meaning in 2014 when my son was stillborn. There were a lot of questions from Ludo, then aged four, and his sister Iona. I'd spent a week in intensive care, and when I feebly staggered back to the house – my skin still bearing the marks of numerous cannulas and my eyes red and puffy from tears – I felt too fragile to do anything but hug them."

Ben and Marina have a son Ludo and a daughter Iona

She recalled: "As the days wore on, Ludo complained of feeling sick and of perpetual tummy aches. We suspected he had caught a bug but I soon realised that it wasn't illness but rather a knot of anxiety in the pit of his stomach." Marina explained that she spoke to a grief counsellor, who advised her to be honest with her children.

"I proceeded to have a very difficult conversation with Ludo. We both cried, but he felt comfortable to ask the questions he needed," she wrote. "Almost miraculously, the knot of anxiety that had been plaguing him was untangled. The simple act of communication brought us closer and my honesty brought him comfort in the knowledge that, however hard it might be to bear, I would tell him the truth."

The couple sadly lost their baby in 2014

In August 2014, Marina and Ben shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their son. At the time, the couple's representative said: "Tragically Marina and Ben Fogle have lost their precious baby at 32 weeks gestation. Marina is still in hospital. They are obviously devastated and would appreciate privacy at this terrible time. They thank you for your understanding."

Marina opens up about grief of losing baby son

The couple have previously opened up about their loss, with Ben admitting that they remain optimists. "We look at the positives in life," the adventurer said on Lorraine. "It's one of the reasons I've done so much over the last 15 years. I know we say it occasionally but we do only have one life. So many people forget about that."