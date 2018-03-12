Jools Oliver's surprising Mother's Day gift revealed!

﻿
As a mum of five, Jools Oliver was no doubt spoilt rotten by her husband Jamie and their children on Mother's Day. But her best present was saved until last – her son River! Jamie shared a hilarious, and utterly adorable, post on Instagram Stories, uploading a photo of the couple's youngest child. Nineteen-month-old River was seen sporting a babygro that read: "I'm your Mother's Day gift. Dad says you're welcome." Jamie captioned the photo: "Last Mother's Day present."

The celebrity chef and his wife Jools have five children together: Poppy Honey, 15, Daisy Boo, 14, Petal Blossom, eight, Buddy Bear, seven, and River Rocket, who was born in August 2016. Over on Instagram, Jools marked Mother's Day by sharing a throwback photo of her fabulous 'Bond girl' mum. In the photo, Felicity is pictured wearing a sunhat while gardening, dressed in a bikini top, shorts and boots.

The couple's youngest child, River

Besides the photo, Jools wrote: "Happy happy mums day. To my truly wonderful, special mum brave, strong and kind. To all the other wonderful mums who do such a fantastic and important job. To those who no longer have their lovely mums and those wanting to become mothers and mums who have lost precious babies a special day. Much love xxx."

jools oliver mum felicity mothers day

Jools shared a photo of her mum for Mother's Day

The photo went down a treat with Jools' followers, with one writing: "This photo of your mother is amazing," while another said: "What a fabulous photo!" A third said: "Wow, she looks like a Bond girl." Jools enjoys a close relationship with her mum; she is the youngest of Felicity's three daughters with her stockbroker husband Maurice, who sadly passed away in 1997, when Jools was 22. In a previous interview with Red magazine, Jools said it was her mum who most inspires her. "She's pretty inspirational," she said. "I hope I can be as strong as her."

