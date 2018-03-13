Take a look inside Katherine Jenkins' lavish baby shower The classical singer is pregnant with her second child

With her due date looming, Katherine Jenkins was thrown a lavish baby shower with her nearest and dearest on the weekend. Taking to her Instagram page, the 37-year-old shared some pictures from the celebrations as she thanked her girlfriends for pulling out all the stops. In the caption, she wrote: "Words can't express the gratitude I feel for my dear friends @eileenmeidar & @ingetheron76 throwing me the most beautiful baby blue shower I've ever seen this afternoon." She added: "How blessed I am to have you and such an amazing gang of girlfriends in my life! Thank you!"

Katherine Jenkins was thrown a lavish baby shower

The pictures see Katherine posing with her friends - with the majority wearing navy and white for the blue themed party. The celebration comes four months after the opera singer and her husband Andrew announced their pregnancy news where they enlisted the help of their daughter to make the announcement. The mum-of-one shared a picture on Instagram of Aaliyah wearing a superhero cape. "Andrew and I are overjoyed that our family will be growing in 2018 with the addition of our second child - a baby brother for our little superhero Aaliyah!!!" she wrote.

The singer is pregnant with her second child

In a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, Katherine opened up about motherhood. "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life. My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate - and a mummy's girl," she said. On having another baby, the songstress admitted: "It's all about timing, but I would really love to have a second child and for Aaliyah to have a sibling, to have a friend in the world."

